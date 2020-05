Androscoggin County

• Brittany Parker, 30, of Turner, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 7:51 p.m. Friday at 131 Harlow Hill Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Leilany Delgado, 26, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for assault and criminal mischief, 9:40 p.m. Friday on Field Avenue.

Lewiston

• Nathan Savage, 40, of Auburn, on charges of burglary and assault, 10:30 p.m. Friday on Rosedale Street.

