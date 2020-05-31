On April 3, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order mandating a self-imposed 14-day quarantine for visitors coming to Maine with penalties of a fine and imprisonment possible. Yet, people from away have, are, and will do as they always have been — coming and going as they please. Campgrounds throughout the state are letting people from away do the same. One campground owner said he had to let them come to their campers in May, “because this is their summer home.”

The rest of us — Mainers — had to wait until last Friday.

Extending the date for restaurant openings in three counties beyond June 1 is devastating, as many had prepared to open by buying supplies and hiring people, etc.

Gov. Mills has done a poor job on this self-quarantine. Law enforcement is doing nothing. There was a report on television about Old Orchard Beach in which the police chief stated “We really do not want to arrest anyone. We are hoping for voluntary compliance.”

It is not happening and there is no enforcement.

Gov. Mills should get rid of it.

Fern Bosse, Norway

