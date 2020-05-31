LIVERMORE – Maureen E. Kelley, 55, a resident of Livermore, passed away suddenly, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home due to medical issues.She was born Jan. 21, 1965 in Long Island, N.Y., the daughter of George Kelley and Ellen (Millette) Kelley. She attended school at Kennett High School in North Conway, N.H. Maureen worked as an advisor for the mentally ill. She enjoyed camping and being silly. She is survived by her mother, Ellen Kelley of Ft. Myers, Fla.; fiancé, Jeffrey Taylor of Livermore; sister, Dawn Loftus of Ft. Myers, Fla., brothers, Todd Kelley of Schoharie, N.Y. and Scott Kelley of Mount Juliette, Tenn. She was predeceased by her father; and her sister, Stacie Kelley. Messages of condolence may sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comThere will be no services at this time. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

