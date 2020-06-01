Jeffrey W. Lambert Jr., 32, Farmington, burglary, criminal mischief, criminal threatening, May 28, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
Elizabeth Ouellette, 33, Wilton, domestic violence assault, May 28, in Wilton, $25o bail, Wilton Police Department.
Linda M. Flagg, 56, Avon, assault, May 29, in Avon, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Dean C. Sharp, 46, Avon, domestic violence assault, May 29, in Avon, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
John D. Snidecki Sr., 64, Strong, violation of protection order, May 30, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael A. Whittemore, 32, Jay, warrant criminal conspiracy, May 30, in Jay, Jay Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sun Spots
Going to Thorncrag? Leave your dog home
-
Horoscope
Sagittarius: Verify the facts before distributing them to others
-
Dr. Roach
Blood antigens can cause trouble for transfusion patients
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston School Committee approves family and community support coordinator position