WATERVILLE — Some 200 people gathered along downtown city streets Monday afternoon to denounce “systemic racism,” joining the chorus of protests across the country denouncing the death of a black man at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

Among them was Amaryllis Charles, of Waterville, who knelt along the sidewalk on Silver Street in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. “I’m angry, hurt and tired of people not being held accountable,” Charles said.

Monday’s Waterville protest began around noontime at The Unitarian Church on Elm Street, and after an hour at least 200 people had lined the sidewalks of Elm and Silver streets.

Former Waterville Mayor Karen Heck, an organizer of the protest, said in an earlier statement that the gathering was “an opportunity for white people to use our privilege to combat systemic racism.” Outside on Monday, Heck said, “Don’t forget to vote and work for candidates for change.”

George Floyd, 46, died last Monday after Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, of the Minneapolis Police Department was videotaped kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground, pleading for air. Floyd died at the scene and Chauvin was later charged with murder.

Protests in cities across the nation have been picking up steam and leading to violent protest confrontations over the past week, leading also to intense criticism of police using excessive force. Videos on social media showing police officers deploying rubber bullets and tear gas at journalists and unarmed people.

Protests also started up in Maine. On Sunday, about 300 people marched the streets of Portland, while more than 35 people gathered in Skowhegan.

