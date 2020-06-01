100 Years Ago: 1920

(from a letter to Lewiston merchants from the health officer)

After an inspection of the Streets and Alleys of the City, I find that the Lisbon Street Alley and the Canal Alley are unsatisfactory. They are the most filthy alleys in the City. This is my last appeal through the papers to certain merchants of Lisbon Street, in regards to these eyes. If a daily clean-up of five minutes were made, in the alley in rear of your stores, as it is done for the front part of the building, conditions would be more satisfactory. It is a disgrace to our City, to see the unsanitary conditions in certain parts of the Lisbon Street and the Canal Alleys. This is my last call to your good will and pride; I have notified you enough. Henceforth, I shall prosecute, for not complying to the law.

L. J. DUMONT, M. D. Health Officer.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn Fire Chief Vincent Giberti received praise today from Auburn City manager Woodbury Brackett concerning his recent completion of a course in municipal public relations. Brackett received a notice from Irvine W. Marstars Jr., Government career development supervisor at the University of Maine’s South Campus, in Bangor, and took the occasion to applaud Giberti’s achievement.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Dirigo High School senior Beth Penley received the Band Member of the Year award from Director Brian Cramer at the band awards banquet at Defoe Gymnasium recently. Penley plans to attend the University of Maine at Augusta to study music.

