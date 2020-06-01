On the first day of phase two of Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to reopen the state’s economy, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 24 additional cases but no new deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have now been 2,349 cases and 89 deaths since the pandemic hit Maine in mid-March. Of those cases, 2,093 have been confirmed by testing and another 256 are probable cases; 1,586 have recovered, which puts the number of active cases at 674.

Over the last 10 days, the number of new cases has averaged 40, which is down slightly from an average of 47 cases during the previous 10-day period. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been increasing, especially in the Portland area, prompting some concerns about available beds and resources.

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah is scheduled to brief members of the media at 2 p.m.

As of Monday, there is no longer a distinction between essential and non-essential businesses, which means all retail stores can now open, with customer limits based on square footage. Parks, beaches, lodging places and campgrounds also may open to patrons, provided they’re Maine residents or out-of-staters who have quarantined for two weeks.

Restaurants in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin County are permitted to open for outdoor dining but will have to wait longer before allowing patrons inside. Mills has not set a date and that uncertainty has led to criticism from the restaurant industry.

Previously established restrictions on public transportation remain in place and should be used for essential purposes only. Restrictions on certain gatherings, including religious services, have increased from 10 to 50.

“I continue to ask Maine people to stay home whenever possible, not only to protect themselves but to protect others as well, like our frontline workers,” Mills said in a statement Friday. “If and when you do go out, I urge you to stay local and shop local, to stay at least six feet apart from others, to wear a face covering, and, as always, to wash your hands and practice good hygiene. Staying vigilant will save lives and allow us to safely reopen our economy.”

By the end of this week, places of business that are accessible to the public will be required to post signs notifying customers of the requirement to wear masks. Businesses also will be allowed to “deny entry or service to a person not wearing a covering or who is exempt from doing so,” per the governor’s order.

Many retailers have reported that not all customers are wearing face coverings, and businesses aren’t always enforcing the rule.

The governor’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors remains in place, even amid legal challenges and as many in the hospitality industry have called on Mills to drop it. Mills has said she is looking at all options but has not found a safe alternative.

