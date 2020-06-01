MECHANIC FALLS — The wording for the warrant articles for the Mechanic Falls municipal budget was approved Monday night by the town council, paving the way for the 26 questions to be on the July 14 election ballot.

Also on the municipal ballot will be a $500,000 bond for paving and the approval of the Regional School Unit 16 budget. That budget has not been finalized. RSU 16 includes the towns of Mechanic Falls, Poland and Minot.

The only discussion on the warrants in the public hearing came from councilor Rose Aikman, who wondered if the Maine Municipal Association had provided any guidance on a potential cut to revenue sharing and homestead reimbursement by the state because of lower revenue due to COVID-19. Town Manager Zakk Mahar said it was too early to know, but thought the town could cover any shortfall since those accounts are not a major portion of the budget.

The council unanimously ratified a new three-year contract with its police union. The contract calls for a $1.75 base adjustment with an annual increases of 4.5 % and a step increase of 2.8 %.

With the decision of Maine Gov. Janet Mills to keep restaurants in Androscoggin County indefinitely closed to indoor dining, the Mechanic Falls town council unanimously approved mobile vendor permits to allow outdoor seating for The Little Brick Pub, Kathy’s Diner, The Mill House Pub and Egg-ceptional Restaurant. The council also waived the $50 application permit.

The board approved Maher’s appointments of Julie Ward as town clerk, Alan Plummer as code enforcement officer, Scott Penny as road commissioner and Lisa Prevost as town treasurer.

Other appointments included Robert Larrabee as animal control officer, Tom Doherty as EMA director, Greg Seamans as town forester, Julie Ward as registrar of voters, Alan Plummer as health officer and Fred Sturtevant as fire inspector.

The board announced that it is seeking candidates to fill the vacancy on the town council following the resignation of Nick Konstantoulakis.

“For the record, I want to thank him for his dedicated service to the town,” Aikman said.

His replacement will fill the interim seat until an election can be held in 2021. The appointment will be made at the August meeting.

In other business, the council approved the summer camp recreation budget, approved a lease agreement for the Before and After School Program and indefinitely postponed votes on two resolutions that voice support for Maher, including one that says the attempt to oust him last year was “unjustified.” The incident divided the town for weeks before the two sides resolved their differences.

Maher reported that the town library has reopened, limited to five people at a time. Patrons are asked not to linger for more than 30 minutes.

