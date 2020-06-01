FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School will proceed with an in-person, drive-up ceremony at the school for the graduating class of 2020 on Sunday, June 14, at 10 a.m.

After polling students to see if they would be satisfied with a virtual ceremony, it was obvious that the graduating class overwhelmingly desired to make any modifications necessary to maintain an in-person ceremony.

The graduation committee and the RSU 9 administration and staff collaborated to design a ceremony that would adhere to the Maine Department of Education’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Students will remain in their vehicles while principal Monique Poulin welcomes the 2020 class and their families. Two students will give speeches and a pre-recorded musical performance will be projected from the stage.

Vehicles will have a ten person limit and will be organized by time slots to ensure a smooth procession. Students will leave their vehicles to walk up on to the stage and receive their diploma and after a photo opportunity, students will return to their vehicle. They will then drive away from the stage area to allow for the next student to enter the stage.

There will be a designated, graduate-only area where classmates will be permitted to cheer for each other outside of their vehicles as long as they are wearing face masks. The school anticipates that the drive-up procession will last until 2 p.m.

Prior to the graduation ceremony, Mt. Blue will release a pre-recorded senior recognition and awards video on Tuesday, June 9, at 6 p.m. The link will be available on the district website and Facebook page.

