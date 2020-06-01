You can join Lewiston’s The Public Theatre’s in preparing for their 30th season.The Public Theatre’s social media accounts will be taking a trip down memory lane beginning Monday, June 1, sharing never before seen photographs and fun facts from each of our previous 29 seasons. One season per day. Followers are encouraged to share their own unique memories and experiences of The Public Theatre as well. Follow along with #TPT30playsin30days.

The Public Theatre would also like to ask that theater lovers consider making a donation. A friend of the theatre has pledged to match all donations up to a total of $25,000, from now until the end of the theatre’s fiscal year on Tuesday, June 30. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston. For more information, call (207) 782-3200.

