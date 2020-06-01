DURANGO, Colorado — The Fort Lewis College School of Arts & Sciences held its annual Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities Symposium virtually on April 23. Student participants were selected by their departments to represent the best undergraduate research and performances done at Fort Lewis College this year. Each department selects two students to give talks and up to five groups of students to present posters or performances. Many of these students have also presented at professional conferences in their disciplines.

Tate Howes of Auburn presented a project titled “Social Determinants of Disaster Vulnerability,” supervised by faculty mentor Dr. David Kozak. Howes’ major is anthropology.

The presentations can be seen on the Fort Lewis College Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities Symposium webpage.

NEWTON, Massachusetts — Samantha Grandahl, a fashion and retail merchandising major at Lasell University, shared a TED Ed lesson on fashion ethics and sustainability as part of the instituiton’s virtual Connected Learning Symposium.

Grandahl, a North Monmouth resident, created a lesson on “The Environmental Impact of Free Two-Day Shipping and its Packaging.”

Each student’s lesson includes a video source (some made by the students themselves), multiple-choice or open-answer questions for the audience to consider in relation to the video, additional resources and a discussion component.

PORTLAND — The Chaplaincy Institute of Maine (ChIME) recognizes the 2020 graduating class of interfaith chaplains who are ready to serve their communities. This year’s graduates include Janet Fournier of South Paris.

Ordination marks the successful completion of a program that includes 500 hours of direct contact with faculty, 150 hours of volunteer work during the first year and 150 hours of formal internship during the second year. ChIME’s experiential program invites students to explore chaplaincy in a tangible way while serving organizations, individuals, families and parishes in their communities.

Members of the class have developed interfaith services at St. Joseph’s Residence, helped facilitate a program on interfaith dialogue at Bowdoin College, co-led a group for New Mainers in the mid-coast region, worked with Volunteers of America to host a conference on moral injury and volunteered at Rock Steady, a boxing program for people with Parkinson’s Disease.

LEWISBURG, Pennsylvania — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. The following area students have achieved dean’s list status:

Owen Concaugh, Oakland, class of 2021.

Erin Holmes, Gray, class of 2021.

POTSDAM, New York — Clarkson University awarded over 800 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to students this spring. Local students earning degrees in May include:

Alec Stuckey, Bowdoinham, a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in mechanical engineering.

Lauren Carter, Pownal, a master of business administration degree.

Alexandre Michaud, Sabattus, a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering with mathematics minor.

Benjamin Buck, Peru, a bachelor of science degree with distinction in civil engineering, environmental policy minor.

Benjamin Thibert, Oakland, a bachelor of science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering, business minor.

« Previous