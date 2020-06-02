PORTLAND — The John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded $700,000 to 43 nonprofits throughout Maine that are working to support vulnerable Mainers. Awarded through the foundation’s annual Direct Services Grant Program, the grants will help address basic needs, such as food security, housing and access to health care. A list of grantees is available online.

Area nonprofits receiving grants are as follows:

Lewiston ($45,000)

• St. Martin de Porres Residence, $10,000: To provide general operating support.

• The Root Cellar, $25,000: To support efforts to address the food insecurity of families in the Tree Streets and Bayside neighborhoods in Lewiston and Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Trinity Jubilee Center, $10,000: To provide general operating support.

Western Maine ($55,000)

• The Progress Center, Oxford, $15,000: To provide general operating support.

• MaineHealth — Healthy Community Coalition, Farmington, $25,000: To provide emergency food bags to low-income, food-insecure residents in Franklin County through visits to medical practices, a mobile health unit and two community programming sites.

• River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition, Rumford, $15,000: To provide general operating support.

“The challenges facing our most disadvantaged neighbors have not gone away during the coronavirus pandemic; in fact, they have worsened, and many more people are now in need,” said Lauralee Raymond, John T. Gorman Foundation Program associate who manages the program. “The foundation is privileged to support the efforts of our nonprofit partners to meet the rising demand for assistance. We know these funds will be used quickly and effectively to help Mainers during this very difficult time.”

In addition to this Direct Service Grant round — which primarily focuses on the needs of children, youth and families — the foundation awarded $400,000 in grants earlier this year targeted specifically toward meeting the direct service needs of seniors. Funding is being used by 17 organizations across the state to provide seniors with food assistance, transportation, home repair and companionship.

For more information, visit www.jtgfoundation.org.

