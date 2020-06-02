Girl Scout Troop 134, Greene, and the United Methodist Church of Auburn Youth Group teamed up to make and donate homeless kits that included essential items. Social distancing was practiced and kits were placed into the van of service leader Cherie Poole. The kits were delivered May 23 to Trinity Jubilee Center, Lewiston, by the Wellness Shelter staff at the Lewiston Armory. The shelter is housing up to 60 homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trinity Jubilee serves over 1,000 people a week.

