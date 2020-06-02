100 Years Ago: 1920

The children at the Garcelon School had a new kind of learning of Friday morning. They could not be expected to study the ordinary school subjects with a circus literally in the schools back yard, and so, seated at the window the little people read the signs from the wagons‘ and counted the horses and other animals two by two.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Armed with assorted brightly colored balloons, their shoes flapping, and hair flying, a contingent of Shriner clowns visited the clinic at the Central Maine General Hospital this morning and spread their zany cheer amidst the group of people who had come to participate in the Shriner’s Crippled Children’s Clinic.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Arts After School, the unique program that combines quality after-school care with an arts enrichment curriculum, will hold an open house June 5 through 9 from 4:30 to 6.30 p.m. daily. Located at Pettengill Park, Arts After School is currently featuring classes such as Painting Exploration,” “T-Shirt Mania,” Board Games,” and “Karate” to children enrolled in after-school care as well as to the general public.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

