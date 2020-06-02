Navatek, a global marine systems engineering firm, has moved into 4,800 square feet of new laboratory and shop space on West Commercial Street in Portland with plans for further expansion.

The first phase of a three-phase expansion plan is being facilitated by Tony McDonald of The Boulos Company, representing property owner Phin Sprague, and Justin Lamontagne of NAI The Dunham Group, representing Navatek, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

This September, Navatek will take over another 7,560 square feet of office space in Building D at the Portland Co. Marine Complex on the city’s western waterfront, according to the release. Plans are underway to construct an additional 15,000 square feet of office space that would be ready for occupancy in September 2021, it said.

With offices in Hawaii, Rhode Island and now Maine, Navatek supports the military, industry and academia, providing expertise in computational fluid dynamics and complex engineered systems.

“The opening of the new Portland office at 100 West Commercial allows Navatek to continue its growth and have access to Portland’s waterfront,” said David Kring, senior vice president at Navatek, in the release. “This will enhance our partnership with the University of Maine and with the state’s boat building supply chain.”

The expansion will create jobs, according to Kring, who also noted Navatek’s new Bangor office.

“We have plans to increase our staff across the state to over 60 this year, with room to grow to 120 in the new facilities,” he said.

