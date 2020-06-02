LEWISTON – George A. Levesque Jr., 80, of Lewiston peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Marshwood Nursing Home in Lewiston. He was born in Lewiston on April 25, 1940, son of George A. and Anysie (Dumont) Levesque Sr. He was educated in Lewiston schools and was a graduate of St. Dominic Regional High School, class of 1958. He later served in the Army and proudly served his country. He married the love of his life Lorraine Chasse and they started a family together. During that time, George worked at Blue Rock Distillery until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish and currently attended Mass at the Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul. He will be sadly missed.He is survived by his wife, Lorraine of Lewiston, his son, Peter Levesque of New York City and his daughter, Gloria Rutherford of Lewiston. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Malachi Rutherford of Alaska and Benedict Rutherford of Maine as well as his two sisters, Lorraine Chouinard and Claudette Lessard, both of Lewiston. “Remember me and have masses said for the soul in Purgatory. My pilgrimage on earth is finished. Remain in the faith and soon we will be reunited in eternity. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us. Mary, Mother of Love, of Sorrow and of Mercy, pray for us. “Condolences may be shared with George’s family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comDue to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for George, per his family, will be private and interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

