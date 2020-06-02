PERU – Dennis Thibodeau, 77, passed away on May 5, 2020 where he resided with his girlfriend and caregiver Cyndi Haines in Peru. Dennis was born on Jan. 4, 1943 to Arlene Isma (Horne) Thibodeau and Armand Aime Thibodeau both predeceasing him. He grew up in Dixfield and attended Dixfield High School playing ice hockey for the “Dixies”. Dennis claimed his mom spent more time in high school than he did, (getting him out of trouble)! Dennis was a jack of all trades and a master of quite a few. In 1966 he owned a local restaurant in Dixfield called Thibs Restaurant. He worked in Oxford Paper Company, joined the Boiler Makers Union and worked construction for many years. He owned and operated Honeyrun Campground and ended his career with ACT Excavation. During the Fryeburg Fair, Dennis would drive the tractor hauling patrons into the fair from the parking lots. He did this for years and always had great stories to tell. He spent winter months traveling all around Florida with his motorhome chasing bluegrass festivals. Dennis leaves behind his two daughters, Gwen Clark and her children, Kim Cole and Jack and Lynda Dolloff and her husband Danny and her boys Jesse and Joshua; son, Scott Kenny whom he fondly and lovingly was united with and his girlfriend Cindy Haines. A celebration of life will be held July 11, from 12 to 6 p.m at 31 Holman Rd., Peru Maine. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com

