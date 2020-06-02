Arrests

Auburn

• Amber Morin, 26, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violating conditions of release and a charge of theft of unauthorized taking or transfer, 7:40 p.m. Monday at Denny’s Restaurant.

• Buddy Grant, 26, of Greene, on an outstanding warrant for violating conditions of release, and charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception, and assault, 8 p.m. Monday at Denny’s Restaurant.

Lewiston

• Michael Greene, 20, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence assault, 11:10 p.m. Monday at 230 Bartlett St.

• Tamara Bullock, 37, of Brunswick, on a charge of arson and an outstanding warrant for operating after suspension, 8 a.m. Tuesday at 171 Park St.

Accidents

• A vehicle driven by Skyla M. Tripp, 19, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Scott M. Giasson, 42, of Mechanic Falls at 9:37 p.m. Friday on College Street in Lewiston. Tripp’s 2008 Chevrolet and Giasson’s 2008 Toyota were towed.

