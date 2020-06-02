Demonstrators rallied in Congress Square on Tuesday night, congregating in Portland for the fourth time in five days to protest police violence against people of color in the wake of a Minnesota man’s death in police custody.

Before the roughly 300 protesters marched to the Portland police station on Middle Street an organizer mentioned the previous night’s protests when violence and vandalism flared – resulting in the arrests of 23 people – and asked participants to avoid a similar situation Tuesday night.

The woman who addressed the crowd urged people to remain calm and peaceful, saying, “Yesterday was beautiful, but it didn’t end well, let’s do this right” referring to the arrests and vandalism that marred Monday’s protest.

The police chief and the city manager met the protesters outside the station and took a knee with them in solidarity.

The crowd, which had grown to about 500 people, then marched to the Eastern Prom and staged a die-in, lying on their stomachs with their hands behind their backs while chanting, “I can’t breathe.” Those were the words George Floyd uttered as a former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes until he lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

Still things remained tense with anti-protestors carrying American flags and one white man shouting expletives at a group of black men.

Police wearing riot gear assembled at Pearl and Middle streets after a group of seven men dressed in orange hunting vests and carrying American flags began to agitate protestors. The men who had signs that said they supported police and left peacefully.

The crowd continued to grow through the evening and reached around 1,000 people before the protests began to wind down around 9 p.m.

The events Tuesday night stood in contrast to events Monday when over 1,000 protesters amassed outside the police station and engaged in a confrontation with police that moved around the downtown area and lasted until nearly 2 a.m., police said. Officers from 15 other police departments joined Portland police and stood shoulder-to-shoulder carrying wooden batons and plastic riot shields.

Everyone arrested during the demonstration posted bail by Tuesday morning, police spokesman Lt. Robert Martin said. All but one person was charged with failure to disperse, a misdemeanor. One man, the driver of a tractor-trailer that entered the protest area near the intersection of Middle Street and Franklin Arterial, was charged with reckless conduct with dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.

Throughout Monday night, there was a push and pull between organizers who sought to keep the demonstrations peaceful, and people who threw water bottles and other objects at the police, destroyed property and defaced businesses. At one point, some police knelt with protesters, drawing cheers from the crowd. Others talked with protesters from the police line, but most officers remained silent or did not react or engage.

Protest organizers finally got a meeting with Chief Frank Clark on Tuesday after two days of trying.

Hamdia Ahmed and Abdul Ali, who organized a protest on Friday and are planning a demonstration Wednesday outside the Portland police station, met via Zoom with Clark and Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts to discuss issues of race and policing, and the broad, overarching issue of police treatment of black and brown people across the country, Clark said. The problems are systemic, Ahmed said, according to Clark, and she did not single out the Portland department.

“We did a lot of listening,” Clark said. “They articulated that they wanted to be heard. They wanted us to hear them. We vowed to continue the conversations.”

Another organizer who planned the protest that became violent Monday had not gotten back to city leaders, Clark said.

Protests have roiled the nation since the death Floyd, 46, on May 25. Former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder in the death and the three officers who were with him were fired but have not been charged.

After days of demonstrations, protesters undeterred by curfews coursed back into the nation’s streets Tuesday, hours after President Trump pressed governors to put down the violence set off by Floyd’s death and demanded that New York call up the National Guard to stop the “lowlifes and losers.”

As more demonstrations began taking shape around the country, and cities including Washington prepared for another possible round of scattered violence after dark, the president amplified his hard-line calls of a day earlier, in which he threatened to send in the military to restore order if governors didn’t do it.

Clark had released a statement Monday afternoon in which he expressed disgust at Floyd’s killing, but said a small segment of the demonstrators were determined to cause trouble, leading to the harsher response by officers.

“Our goal remains providing a safe environment for those wishing to peacefully express their views and First Amendment rights,” Clark said in the statement. “We are fortunate that no one was seriously injured and that most of the property damage was minimal. Unfortunately, a committed smaller segment of this group ended up making this event anything other than a peaceful and lawful protest. They took the opportunity to commit acts of violence, damage public and private property and place my officers and the public at risk. We will not stand for such criminal behavior.”

This story will be updated.

