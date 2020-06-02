LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine will host “Judicaelle Irakoze: Practical Ways to Achieve Racial Equity” in a virtual presentation and conversation from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11.

Irakoze describes herself as an afro-political feminist activist doing disruptive work and serving communities. She is a community organizer currently living in Maine. Irakoze will speak about her experiences migrating to the U.S., dealing with racism in Maine, and practical ways to achieve racial equity. Attendees will have a chance to ask Irakoze questions during the conversation.

Tickets are available on the YWCA website at www.ywcamaine.org. Ticket sales will jointly benefit Irakoze’s work and YWCA Central Maine’s essential programming during COVID-19, including childcare for essential employees, nutritious meals for families and continued racial equity and social justice work.

YWCA is at 130 East Ave. For more information, call 207-795-4050.

