State health officials reported 41 new cases of the coronavirus and one additional death on Wednesday even as the number of active cases of the disease caused by the virus continues to decline.

To date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 2,418 confirmed or probable cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. The number of people who have died after contracting COVID-19 ticked up to 95 on Wednesday, one day after Maine CDC reported five deaths.

After accounting for the 95 deaths and the 1,699 people who have recovered — an increase of 53 since Tuesday — the Maine CDC was reporting 624 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. That is a decrease of 13 over Tuesday’s figure. Looking back over a longer period, Maine averaged 670 active cases of the disease for the seven-day period that ended Wednesday versus an average of 703 for the seven-day period ending on May 28.

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 44 on Wednesday — a decrease of four hospitalizations since Tuesday — while the number of patients in critical care beds also declined by two to 14. Ten of those individuals are connected to ventilators.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

