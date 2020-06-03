Portland cellist and songwriter Mehetable will join SPACE House Shows at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, on Instagram.

Mehetable is the solo outlet of Jerusha Neely, a current member of Woodpainting, and former member of Brown Bird, South China, Tiny Fires, and Plains.

In Mehetable, she melds the delicate and ornate sounds of folk, chamber music, art song, and more. Her debut self-titled record featuring frequent collaborators Dave Noyes (cello, voice) and Anna Maria Noyes (viola, voice) was released last year by Burst & Bloom Records and Apohadion Records.

These shows are member-supported and it’s because of our members’ generosity that we’re able to run this concert series and ensure that all performers are paid. To further support this program, please donate to @space-gallery on Venmo during each concert and we will split these additional funds 50/50 between the artist(s) performing and re-investing in this series.

« Previous

filed under: