MEXICO — Throughout the month of May, Oxford Federal Credit Union, with branches in Mexico and Norway, carried out a campaign called Operation Brighter Days designed to help lift the spirits of their staff, members and communities and remind them that brighter days are ahead, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The final piece of the operation involved a $6,000 donation and almost 250 grocery bags spread among six food pantries: Bethel Food Pantry, GRAMPA Food Pantry (Mexico Congregational Church), Servants Heart Food Pantry (Peru Baptist Church), Dixfield Food Pantry (Dixfield Common Baptist Church), Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry and Oxford Hills Food Pantry.
