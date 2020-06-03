LIVERMORE — Regional School Unit 73 has announced registration for Pre-Kindergarten classes at Spruce Mountain Primary School will be held Wednesday, June 10, and Monday, June 15.

Registration will be held at the primary school, 107 Gibbs Mill Road.

Parents or guardians are asked to call 897-3355 to schedule an appointment.

