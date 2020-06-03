LEWISTON — The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Prince of Peace Parish awarded scholarships to three area students graduating this year. They are:

Shelby Varney, the daughter of Dulsie and Troy Varney of Turner, attended Leavitt Area High School and was a member of the National Society. She was goalkeeper for the varsity soccer team and also active in softball and girls basketball. She is a member of the Capitol City Junior Rifle Club. She will attend York County Community College in Wells. Her interest is to receive a veterinary technician fegree.

Lydia Celani, the daughter of Carol and Dean Celani of Auburn, attended Edward Little High School and played varsity basketball, soccer and Lacrosse. She was also on the student leadership council at the school. She will attend Emmanuel College and will major in biology. She hopes to continue her education in the medical field.

Darrien Jimmo lives with her twin sister in Mechanic Falls and attended Poland Regional High School. Because she had to work almost full time while attending high school, she was not able to participate in school activities. She was able to offer free childcare to neighbors and volunteered free tutoring in track. She is interested the fitness training industry, and will attend Central Maine Community College in the fall.

