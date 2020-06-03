Warning: video contains expletive language

PARIS — A woman seen in a viral video swearing and throwing a cup at a McDonald’s employee in Paris was issued a trespass order barring her from entering the restaurant, according to Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey.

The video, which was posted Sunday on Facebook and shared over 700 times, shows a woman asking an employee for “the manager’s number and name” before yelling expletives at the employee and throwing a full cup into the drive-through window. According to the video, the incident happened Saturday.

According to Dailey, Paris police were made aware of the incident after it went viral, and the McDonald’s employee was not the individual who filed the complaint.

“It was investigated after a person not directly connected to the incident saw the video. A trespass order was issued to the person in the vehicle. The person in the vehicle has received some threats because of the circulated video and to further protect that person we are not releasing any names,” said Dailey.

