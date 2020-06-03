AUBURN — Thanks to the creativity of Bethany Fox, the physical education teacher at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston, students, families and staff will have the chance to promote fitness and get some exercise together despite the distance learning in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The event is called ‘SDA Virtual Fit Fest’ and will be held on June 3-5,” said Bethany. “It’s comprised of a virtual field day, a virtual SAINTS workout, and a virtual 5K! During the week, we are asking our school families to take pictures and videos and post them to social media with the hashtag #saintsonthemove.”

The virtual field day will feature a number of events, including a clothes relay, a water bottle trap, a towel flip challenge, a spoon relay, “sock-er” skee-ball, flip your lid, fan-o-war, and bowl ball. Videos demonstrating the different activities are posted at https://bfox723.wixsite.com/website. The virtual SAINTS workout will include squats, ab crunches, inchworm, nose dives, tigers, and skiers (all also demonstrated at website above).

Completing the “Fit Fest” will be a virtual 5K, during which participants can walk, run or jog.

“People can do as many miles as they can. Printable race bibs are being sent via email to students and families, and participants will wear Saints merchandise or black and white clothing, which are the school colors,” said Bethany. “The 5K can be completed on a treadmill, a field, a track, or any area as long as it is safe and social distancing guidelines are maintained.”

A race completion certificate will be issued to all who participate.

« Previous

Next »