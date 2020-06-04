PARIS — The American Legion is giving three $200 first semester scholarships this year. The Girls State scholarship goes to Olivia Rowe, who is going to Thomas College. The Marion Millet scholarship goes to MacKenzie Truman, who is going to the University of Tampa. The unit’s $200 scholarship goes to Shaelyn Hanscom who is going to James Madison University. Together they did almost 400 hours of community service.

The South Paris VFW Auxiliary gave a $300 scholarship to Kyle Willis who is going to Maine and Rachel Newcomb who is going to the University of Rhode Island. Together they did over 50 hours of community service.

The Legion wishes these young people the best in the coming years.

