To the Editor:

Only Charlie Maddaus of Sumner had the courage and common-sense in voting “No” on the proposed RSU #10 2020-2021 Budget. The 5.53% increase is unrealistic and irresponsible in a ‘normal’ year. This is not a normal year; we may never return to normal. As he correctly noted, thousands of Mainers are now unemployed and State revenues and payments to municipalities are dangerously decreasing. Including more than $100,000 for a parking lot, basketball court and storage shed is beyond belief.

It would seem that there should be ample savings for the District with no in-building teaching, heat, electricity, food, classroom supplies, custodial work, bus diesel—all cut to almost nothing. Staff has not had to travel or pay for childcare, but has been a paid salary.

As a former staff member in the District for 27 years, I (Cynthia) observed an excessive waste of resources and time. When I retired in 2012, morale was low, interaction between the Sumner and Buckfield buildings was almost non-existent and student behavior was deteriorating. I attribute the waste and behavior to lack of accountability for individuals and reliance on Government funds and programs to solve all problems. Every dollar that is ‘given’ away by the Government comes with a fee; it is not free.

If the PBIS program, late-start Wednesdays, Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education Initiative (to name a few) are worthwhile, why are test scores low and truancy an issue? It seems that whenever there is a 3-year grant from the Government, it is accepted, new staff members are hired, and when the grant expires, the taxpayers pick up the cost. We have had the AWARE grant for 2 years and have lost the 3rd year. Has progress been made in assisting and/or eliminating student mental health issues? Would one more year have solved the problems, or is this another program that is being passed on to the taxpayers?

There has been a lot of talk from District Administrators about helping the students adjust and providing intervention and mental health support when the new school year convenes. Where is the line between school and parent responsibility? The District provides food, social guidance, mental and medical aid, medical and physical appliances, sex and drug education, and summer school. When did this kind of support become the norm? However, if the $900,000 COVID-19 aid bill comes through, would that not provide for resources that should be deducted from the budget?

Benjamin Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” It is time for the citizens of the RSU 10 towns to say “No” to the ever-increasing school budget and get back to the basics of the ‘3 Rs’. Respectfully turn down the next grant and social program. Tell your children you love them and expect them to do their best and be respectful, talk to their teachers and volunteer when possible, and believe in the inherent resiliency of the human soul.

RSU #10 has some excellent teachers and support staff. If they were given a chance to teach with a stated goal, and without Government rules and regulations, our students would thrive as citizens and scholars.

Unfortunately, the District web page is not current. There may not be a District vote in Rumford, but only a ballot vote on July 14 at your town office. Please take the time to vote.

Sumner is a rural community with a large retired population and many self-employed households. Simply put, we cannot continue with increased taxes and decreased income. We cannot survive.

Cynthia and Michael Norton

Sumner

« Previous

filed under: