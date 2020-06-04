BETHEL — The Bethel Food Pantry has received a $6,000 from the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to bring more locally grown produce to low-income and local elderly residents.

“This grant will help many people who are struggling to feed their families,” Director of the Food Pantry Dave Bean. “Higher food prices and heating bills have increased the number of people who need assistance. This grant will help supply more fresh produce, protein products and at the same time, support local farms.”

The nonprofit Bethel Food Pantry was founded in 1989 with a mission to provide food and other services to people in need. Clients include families and individuals who are elderly, disabled, home-bound, unemployed or underemployed. For more information, call 207-824-0369.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

