Summer reading should be for everyone. Especially for kids. Meagan Carr, Director of the Littleton Public Library, says: “Starting young is the key to building lifelong readers… Summer presents a wonderful opportunity to cultivate a love of reading by separating it from the obligations of school.” She and Annika Black, Children’s Librarian at the Norway Memorial Library, have kindly agreed to advise us.

Find out what kids are interested in, and give it to them, perhaps with your librarian’s help. Adults may benefit as well. Annika points out that a recent Jeopardy contestant, accounting for his skill, says that children’s books have the information without the fluff; they’re for everybody.

As all librarians know, there’re all sorts of good stuff around. Meagan suggests: “…try graphic novels – this genre has absolutely exploded with wonderful content for children of all ages and reading abilities. Try Captain Underpants, Dog Man, and InvestiGators for sillier stories that might entice a reluctant reader or El Deafo and Sunny Side Up to explore tougher issues and see the world from a different perspective.”

This column has talked about reading aloud before. Meagan says:”… you can introduce books that may be above their reading level but at their interest level…” Pick ones you like too: really attract a young child, and you may be reading something over, and over, and over…

Annika speaks for librarians in these difficult times: “We’re still here. We still want to hear from you. Write me a letter.” Ask them about reading. Keeping the books and the readers healthy may involve some delays, but curbside service, digital outreach, Facebook storytelling and other workarounds make reading possible, and enjoyable. Library websites have lots of useful stuff besides the catalog; check them out.

So read: anytime, anyplace, anything. At a certain, unpredictable, age kids will do grownup lit. I read Ivanhoe by flashlight, under the blanket at boy scout camp.

David did once teach Children’s Language and Literature, but Meagan and Annika are real experts.

