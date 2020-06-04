FARMINGTON — Local hiker and outdoor writer Doug Dunlap of Farmington set a goal of walking 1,000 miles in Franklin County, an average of just under 143 miles a month for seven months. He will finish his journey on Sept. 30. He has two purposes in mind, both related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first is to encourage residents and visitors alike to appreciate the forests, foothills, mountains and waterways in what he considers some of the most beautiful outdoor country in eastern North America.

The second is to call attention to the efforts of United Way and partner agencies that serve Franklin County’s most vulnerable residents during difficult times. United Way and partners have provided access to food, clothing, shelter, health, mental health, addiction and domestic violence-related services and links to support for those experiencing fear or isolation.

Dunlap welcomes donations to the United Way at a penny a mile, for a total of $10; 5 cents a mile for $50; 10 cents a mile for $100; 25 cents a mile for $250; or donors in any amount at www.uwtva.org/give or by mailing a check to United Way, PO Box 126, Farmington, ME 04938. To donate on-line, visit http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eh38gpxme7480512&llr=cunc7wjab.

Follow Dunlap’s journey on United Way’s Facebook and Instagram pages and website. Postings will include towns, public lands and points of interest, mileage, wildlife sightings and other nature observations.

Individuals, families, groups and businesses are encouraged to paddle or walk their own miles and donate based on how far they go. Those doing their own walking and paddling are encouraged to submit their progress and observations to the United Way of the Tri-Valley at any time by emailing [email protected] or by posting to the Franklin County Foot and Paddle event on the United Way’s Facebook page. It is not necessary for donations to be gathered to participate.

Dunlap is following all COVID-19 protective measures that apply at the time of a walk. Independent walkers and paddlers are encouraged to do the same.

