GLOUCESTER, Mass. – Maureen A. (Coughlin) Zellenka, 74, of Gloucester, wife of John Zellenka, passed away on Monday June 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Maureen was born on October 31, 1945, in Chicago, and grew up in Lewiston, Maine, and moved to Gloucester in June of 1967 after marrying John. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence (Jozwiak) Coughlin.She worked for the William G. Brown catalog department, and in the billing department at AGH for a number of years. Her longest and most rewarding work was as office manager for 35 years for Ophthalmologists Dr. David Sauer and Dr. Mathew Weinstein Zanger. Maureen especially enjoyed the elderly patients she saw on a daily basis. Even in her last stages of Alzheimer’s, Maureen always found a way to assist anyone she saw needing help. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and quilting. Travelling, especially annual trips to Alexandria Bay, N.Y., two trips to Ireland and Scotland, numerous European river cruises visiting Holland, Belgium, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic were memories she often shared. Maureen is survived by her brother, Patrick Coughlin of Lewiston, Maine; her sister, Kathleen Delano and her husband Sandy of Lincolnville, Maine; sisters-in-law, Jane Noble and Lisa Zellenka; nieces and nephews, Margo Barry, Eric Noble and his wife Jennifer, Kimberly Delano, Todd Delano and his wife Lauren; grandnieces and nephews, Brittany Alexis and Jessica Barry, Colby Delano, Gabriel and Isabella Noble and Jake, her favorite dog as well as her many friends, Faye Cooney and family, Vince and Nancy Gillis, Donna Davis, Summer Ribeiro, Jacob and Destiny, Jaimie Mora, Little 0, Bill and Cheryl Doucette and many more too numerous to mention but you know who you are. A special thanks to the SAU unit at AGH, Day by Day, Senior Care, Care One and Care Dimensions and NP Kim Graham who always lent an understanding ear to Maureen. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements will be private due to the current circumstances and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Thank you to all who loved her. Funeral arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., Gloucester. Online condolences may be given at: http://www.greelyfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to: Cape AnnAnimal Aid,4 Paws Lane,Gloucester, MA 01930 orSt Jude Children’s Research Hospital,P.O. Box 50,Memphis, TN 38101.

