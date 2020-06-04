To the Editor:

In accordance with the governor’s timeline for reopening Maine’s economy, the library is excited to be able to lend library materials through curbside service, beginning on Tuesday, June 2.

Patrons may request books, DVDs, and audio books via phone (824-2520), email ([email protected]), or the library’s website (bethellibraryassociation.org).

When using the website, you can search the library’s catalog to check on availability and make your request directly from the site.

You can also use the website to download ebooks from the Cloud Library, or download magazines and connect to multiple databases through the Digital Maine Library.

If you are requesting materials by phone or email, the librarian on duty will check to see if they are available.

During this initial phase of reopening, library hours will be Tuesday and Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Wednesday, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Once an order is placed, you may come to the library during these times and pick up your materials, which will be bagged and labeled with your name, from our “summer veggie stand” on the side of the building.

Books and other materials should be returned through the book drop slot beside the front door.

The Library will remain closed to the public throughout the month of June. We hope to be able to open to our patrons in July, and will expand our hours as we make our way back to normal operations.

We are grateful for your support during this time and are excited to begin offering lending services again! We’ve missed you!

Amy Chapman

Bethel Library Staff

Board of Trustees

