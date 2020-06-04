PARIS — Oxford County Commissioners are looking to get two bowling alleys in the county to reopen after they were closed in March due to the governor’s coronavirus restrictions.

Commissioners on Thursday morning said they would draft a letter to the state asking for restrictions to be eased for the businesses.

In the meeting, which was held via Zoom, state Rep. John Andrews, who represents Buckfield, Hebron and Paris in House District 73, said he has been attempting to reach out to the state to give Stars and Strikes Bowling Center in Paris and River Lanes in Bethel the go-ahead to reopen.

“They’re (bowling alleys) all hurting for revenue, and the sooner they can get back, the better. I have contacted the state and deputy chief of staff for over a week and a half and I haven’t heard back,” he said. “Any kind of governmental coverage we can give them from a county perspective will help them be safe opening.”

Though County Administrator Tom Winsor said he wasn’t sure what the county could do to help the bowling alleys reopen, Commission Chairman Timothy Turner of Buckfield and commissioners Steve Merrill of Norway and David Duguay of Byron said they would offer support via a county letter that Andrews could submit to the state.

According to a Facebook post by Stars and Strikes Bowling Center, the business was planning on reopening on June 1, but the governor’s gradual plan to reopen Maine businesses did not include bowling establishments.

According to Duguay, the bowling alley serves food, which could classify as it a restaurant, and is a community sporting establishment.

“Under the circumstances where the establishment we’re talking about in particular — the bowling alley — under the auspice of serving food and beverage, and it’s also, in my opinion, a community sport. Community sport is one of those items listed. So I have no problem with throwing out my support … if they’re looking for some type of support from us before they reopen, I’m in total support,” said Duguay.

Merill and Turner agreed, saying they didn’t have any problems with allowing the bowling alleys to reopen.

“I’m assuming they’ll do it safely, and I have every confidence that they will,” said Merrill.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: