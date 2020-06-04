HARRISON — Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival has cancelled its traditional 2020 concert series. For 48 years we have brought world class live chamber music to the Lakes Region of western Maine each summer, the last 25 years at Deertrees Theatre in Harrison, Maine.

According to Barbara Graustein, President of the Board of Trustees, “Our primary venue Deertrees Theatre decided not to open for the summer of 2020. Therefore, we have canceled our regular concert series in July and August, in what would have been our 48th season. How we move forward will depend on other decisions beyond our control brought about because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the Festival Board of Trustees remains committed to bringing world-class chamber music to our fans, donors, and patrons in the region and throughout the world.”

The Board is investigating ways to offer some live music events here in Maine. But in the meantime, a solo or duet performance by our musicians from their homes may be made available the evenings of our regular Tuesday concerts: July 14, 21, 28 and August 4 and 11. Norway Savings Bank, the Festival’s Seasonal Sponsor for years, has chosen to continue its support during this nontraditional year.

In 2021 a full season will return including the five signature concerts with world-class musicians at Deertrees Theatre, pre-concert performances on the lawn by young Maine musicians, post-concert receptions to meet the artists, community and healing performances, and a bonanza gala as a pre-50th anniversary celebration.

Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival is called a gem by many of its fans. Music Director Mihae Lee and the Board of Trustees of the Festival advise: Do what you love while in isolation – listen to good music and think about the Festival. We will be around for years to come.

For more information about the Festival, check out its website (sllmf.org) or Facebook Page.

