LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, is holding two public hearings on its 2020-2024 Area Plan that outlines the organization’s vision to serve the older and disabled adults populations over the next four years.

The public is invited to participate. Comments also are welcome via email or US Mail. Written comments must be received on or before June 27, 2020 via mail to SeniorsPlus, 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston ME, 04240 or via email to [email protected] For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or call 1-800-427-1241.

Area Plan on Aging Public Hearing Dates:

Tuesday, June 16 10 a.m. To register please call 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241

Wednesday, June 17 at 1 p.m. To register please call 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241

An advanced draft plan can be reviewed on our website between June 1 and June 17, 2020, or interested parties may request a copy by calling the office of SeniorsPlus at 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

Established in 1972, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus, which is headquartered in Lewiston, is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve.

