BETHEL/NEWRY—The Telstar High School Class of 2020 will graduate Friday evening, June 5.

Thirty-nine seniors will receive their diplomas in a ceremony that begins at 7 p.m. outside South Ridge Lodge at Sunday River Resort.

The change of venue from the school is a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Graduation week activities began Tuesday with Senior Scholarship Night, broadcast on WHAT TV YouTube Live channels and Spectrum Channel 1302. Seniors were not required to attend.

Last night a parade of the seniors riding through Bethel was planned, led by the Bethel Fire Department.

Tonight (Thursday) seniors only will gather for a “A Coming Together” celebration at Telstar’s auditorium. That event will also be broadcast on TV.

Friday night’s Commencement will see family members parked in cars to observe.

It will begin with “Pomp and Circumstance,” and Principal Mark Kenney will open the ceremony.

The National Anthem will be sung by class member Ainsley Rosenberg-Brown.

Top two scholars Emily Fraser and Evan LeConey will then speak, followed by the entire class singing “I’ll Be There for You,” by The Rembrandts.

SAD 44 School Board Chairman Bonnie Largess will offer congratulatory remarks, and Supt. Dr. David Murphy will certify the graduates.

Class advisors Haley Colpitts and Kelley Fraser will then present the diplomas.

Class Co-presidents Emily Fraser and Calla Orino will deliver a message to the graduates, and Dean of Students John Eliot will then close the ceremony.

