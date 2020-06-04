NORWAY — The Center for an Ecology-Based Economy is teaming up with the Alan Day Community Garden to launch Solidarity Gardens to help people wishing to grow their own food at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Successful applicants will receive a garden bed or a raised planter installed at their home. Included in the package will be fertile soil, a mix of seeds and seedlings, and tips for beginning gardeners. Gardens are provided free of charge, and recipients are welcome to make a donation to fund more gardens for the community. Spoke Folks cargo bike cooperative will be partnering on the project to deliver materials to sites within the Norway/South Paris area. If you would like an application for a Solidarity Garden, please email [email protected] or call 207-739-2101. Residents of Norway and South Paris are eligible. No documentation of financial need is required.

“As we see global and national food supply chains facing difficulties meeting emergency food needs during the pandemic, our hope is to build local food resiliency by helping our neighbors grow their own vegetables,” said Renee Igo, the Communications and Project Coordinator for the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy.

If you would like to volunteer to be part of the Solidarity Gardens project, please reach out to [email protected] Several volunteers are needed to help with preparing materials at Alan Day Community Garden and assembly at recipients’ homes. Volunteers will be asked to provide their own transportation, wear masks, maintain social distancing from anyone they’re not living with, and follow other guidelines as needed.

Founded in 2013, the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy works to engage the community in developing practical, ecological solutions in the areas of food, shelter, energy and transportation. Their goal is local community sustainability, health, and resilience in response to climate instability and resource depletion. The Alan Day Community Garden focuses on cooperatively creating an educational demonstration garden where people can grow their own food, using organic, sustainable methods to support an enduring community food system. The garden welcomes all community members and offers many ways to get involved. They believe that all people should have access to healthy and affordable food, and that a local community food system is vital to thriving and resilient communities. More on each organization can be found at ecologybasedeconomy.org and alandaycommunitygarden.org.

