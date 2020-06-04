To the Editor:
Staying in touch with family during the pandemic has been an unexpected positive experience. My children and grandchildren live in Arizona, Oregon and Vermont. Before COVID-19 my wife Peggy and I would communicate with them by phone and Facebook. The pandemic introduced us all to Zoom and now I can see them, the inside of their homes, and their pets as well as hear them. I don’t know when I will have an in-person visit with my family in Arizona and Oregon, but I am grateful that internet service has allowed me and my family to stay connected during this time in ways that we weren’t connected before.
The internet is a prerequisite for modern living! It is essential for remote workers, students to learn remotely, telehealth and for families to stay in touch with each other. In July Maine voters have the opportunity to vote on a bond issue that will provide high-speed internet service in places that are underserved and unserved by high-speed broadband. The bond issue is for $15 million which will not solve the problem of poor or no internet service in the state. However, it is a step in the right direction.
I urge everyone to vote “yes” on Question 1 to build a better internet for Maine people.
Steve Wight
Newry
