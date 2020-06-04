PORTLAND — Several organizations in Western Maine have just received grants from the John T. Gorman Foundation:

• The Progress Center, Oxford ($15,000): To provide general operating support.

• MaineHealth – Healthy Community Coalition, Farmington ($25,000): To provide emergency food bags to low-income, food-insecure residents in Franklin County through visits to medical practices, a mobile health unit, and two community programming sites.

• River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition, Rumford ($15,000): To provide general operating support.

About the John T. Gorman Foundation

John T. Gorman, known as Tom, was a grandson of L.L. Bean and established the Foundation in 1995 to help disadvantaged Mainers. In recent years, the independent, statewide Foundation has moved to focus strategically on four key areas: improving educational achievement for children; promoting successful transitions to adulthood for vulnerable older youth; helping struggling parents to support their families and enabling low-income seniors to remain in their homes as long as possible. For more information, visit www.jtgfoundation.org.

