RUMFORD — The What Not Shop, 85 Lincoln Ave., has been closed for the past six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of manpower to sort through the donations. Staff thoroughly cleaned, re-arranged and set up some spaces to be more appealing and to display the items in the store.

The shop will accept limited items from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays only. Beginning Tuesday, June 16, staff requests that only items that can be easily disinfected, such as hard-surfaced items that can be sprayed and wiped readily, be donated. No cloth or clothing items can be accepted at this time.

Staff anticipates a change over the next few months and they plan to open fully as soon as they can, following CDC recommendations. Many employees are still not able to return to work and, due to lack of manpower, donated household items will sit for 24 hours before being sanitized.

Beginning Thursday, June 18, the What Not Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Five customers will be allowed in at a time. The store has been redesigned to offer the opportunity to shop within six feet of others.

Staff will continue to take necessary safety precautions and customers are asked to wear face masks and to disinfect their hands upon arrival.

