REGION — Western Maine Transportation Services is pleased to announce resumption of previous services and new pilot services.
We will be maintaining precautions to keep riders and our drivers safe from COVID-19. We are requesting use of face coverings and working to maintain social distancing as well as regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces.
Please watch the Western Maine Transportation Facebook page for the most recent updates. https://www.facebook.com/168004396544351/
- Lisbon Connection commuter service between Lisbon Falls and Lewiston’s Oak Street Bus Station– Resuming Full Service Tuesday, May 26, 2020
- GreenLine commuter service from Farmington to Lewiston~Auburn– Resuming Full Service Monday, June 1, 2020 New schedule times will be implemented watch for additional details.
Please Call 800-393-9335 selection 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday Through Friday for more information on the following:
- Mechanic Falls, Poland. Minot – Resuming Tuesday Service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020
- Mountain Valley to Oxford Hills Bus – Resuming Service Tuesday, June 2, 2020
New Services beginning in June, 2020
- Sabattus to Lewiston/Auburn – Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, June 3, 2020
- Greene & Leeds to Lewiston/Auburn – Thursdays beginning Thursday, June 4, 2020
- New Sharon to Farmington/Wilton – Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Waterford entrepreneur aids reopening businesses
-
The Bethel Citizen
Skate Park officially opens, other parks remain closed
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford’s Asselin to retire at year’s end
-
Advertiser Democrat
Education Exchange needs businesses to join virtual job fair
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 directors to vote on 2020-21 budget next week