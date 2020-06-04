LEWISTON — The YWCA Board of Directors is pleased to announce our new officers.

President: Tonya Bailey-Curry is a staff therapist at Bates College who works from a background in social work grounded in relationship building, community engagement and the promotion of equity and inclusion. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work at the University of Southern Maine.

In 2015, Bailey-Curry was recognized with the Maine Suicide Prevention Program’s Caring about Lives in Maine Award for her advocacy and dedication to raising awareness around the issue of suicide after tragically losing her son in 2013. She was also the 2014 recipient of the Maine Campus Compact’s Heart and Soul Award.

Bailey-Curry lives in Lewiston with her large family.

Vice President: Ayesha Hall is Lewiston Public School District’s first Social Emotional Learning and Equity Resource Coordinator. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Clemson University in 2004 and achieved a master’s in school psychology in 2010 while assisting and directing youth programs in the nonprofit sector of New York City.

She’s spent the last 10 years offering mental health support to students and families through local schools and community agencies throughout the northeast. Hall lives in Lewiston with her life partner, Malik Hall, and three children, Malik Jr., Kayah and Asah.

Treasurer: Leigh Weisenburger Albert is dean of admission and financial aid at Bates College. She earned her bachelor’s degree in American studies from Smith College where she studied immigration to the U.S.

Albert serves on Maine Medical Center’s NICU Family Advisory Council and is part of the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute’s Corporate Leaders Network. She lives with her husband and two young children in Lewiston.

Secretary: Laurie Tannenbaum is a business management specialist at TD Bank.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Curry College and her master’s degree in communications management from Simmons College. Tannebaum’s experiences include being a technical writer, web content manager, adjunct professor at Central Maine Community College and a former member of the Auburn School Committee.

She and her husband live in Auburn and are owners of The Vault on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

