Local government has been faced with unprecedented challenges during this time of COVID-19 and Lewiston is no different. We have had to make difficult decisions to keep the public safe. We have had to figure out how to pay for unanticipated expenses and decrease the impact of property tax rates in FY-21. And we’ve had to do this all while doing our best to help the small businesses that make Lewiston unique.

COVID-19 has hit almost every community across America. As local governments continue to struggle to find financial stability, we have raised our voices to officials of the federal government, asking them to step in. Sen. Angus King has stepped up to the plate and echoed the concerns of local governments. He has urged the Senate to pass legislation that would provide relief to local governments for weeks now.

Where has Maine’s other senator, Sen. Susan Collins, been on this issue? Is she only speaking out against the administration now because she thinks she can take credit for the response?

If she was actually so concerned about this issue, she would have spoken out against the administration months ago. But she hasn’t. Instead, she has said that Trump and McConnell have been done a lot right since the beginning of the pandemic. Does she mean not funding local government through its pandemic response?

We need funding now in order to continue providing essential services to our communities and Maine people are relying on us more than ever.

City Councilor Alicia Rea, Lewiston

