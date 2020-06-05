AUBURN — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of America has committed $100 million to support communities around the world, awarding over $525,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in Maine.
Locally, Bank of America donated $50,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank, $10,000 to the Olympia Snow Women’s Leadership Institute, $7,500 to Goodwill Industries of Northern New England and $25,000 to Jobs for Maine Graduates.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Elizabeth “Beth” Wright
-
Opinion
Dave Griffiths: Trump is flailing, not leading
-
Opinion
Cynthia and Michael Norton: Proposed RSU 10 budget is unrealistic
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Sweden backtracks on its low-pain pandemic cure
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: Meet rioters with overwhelming force