AUBURN — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of America has committed $100 million to support communities around the world, awarding over $525,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in Maine.

Locally, Bank of America donated $50,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank, $10,000 to the Olympia Snow Women’s Leadership Institute, $7,500 to Goodwill Industries of Northern New England and $25,000 to Jobs for Maine Graduates.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: