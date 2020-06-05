LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man apparently suffered a medical incident Thursday before he lost control of the car he was driving and went over an embankment on Park Street/Route 133, landing on its roof.

William Blodgett, 61, of Livermore Falls had been driving down Birch Street, which is a steep hill, and crossed Park Street. The car went over the sidewalk curb and rolled into the ditch, officer Steve Gould said.

He had to be lifted from the vehicle by Gould and paramedics, Gould said. There was a passenger in the car who was able to get out of the vehicle to get help. It is believed the passenger was a juvenile but his name and age were not available Friday.

Livermore Falls Fire Department also responded to the accident, reported about 4:30 p.m., to assist and stabilize the vehicle and direct traffic.

There were no serious injuries, Gould said.

filed under: