100 Years Ago: 1920

The first United States ambulance airplane has been successfully developed and flown at McCook Field.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The final phase of the annual DPT clinic for youngsters will be held at the City Building Thursday. Auburn Health Nurse, Mrs. Shirley Schneider, R. N. said that Dr. John Milazzo would be administemng the vaccine between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. This will be the next to last clinic date on the 1970 immunization schedule. The final clinic will be held on June 18 when the trivalent oral polio vaccine will be administered.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Helena Woodhead, a volunteer teacher of American Indian History and Culture, works with fourth grade students at Wales Central School. Woodhead is a Penobscot Indian and teaches at the school for several weeks each year. Cooking lessons, including a staple of the early settlers, called “fry bread,” was taught to the fourth grade class as well as the dance and history of the Indians in Maine. Woodhead lives in Wales with her daughters, Hautumn and Harmony, both students at Wales Central School.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: