BRYANT POND – Betty Marie Verrill (Murch), born November 10,1931, went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a homemaker most of her life and cherished caring for her family. She is known for her kind words and her delicious bread baking.She loved to laugh and watch old movies, especially John Wayne. She was a long time member of the Bryant Pond Baptist Church. She was married for 61 years to her late husband, Harold Sherman Verrill. She is survived by her five children: Nancy MacKillop and husband Greg, Peggy Anderson, Cheryl Bragg, Harold F. Verrill and Michael Verrill and wife Amy and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty leaves behind 4 sisters Gerri Murch, Mary Learnard, Bernice Beckwith, Virginia Chadbourne and three brothers, James Murch,Rodney Murch and Glen Murch. She was predeceased by two brothers: Edward Murch and Roger Murch, and son in law Clifford Bragg. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bryant Pond Baptist Church. Followed by graveside services. As we strive to keep everyone safe and healthy, it is requested that attendees where a mask. As per state restrictions, not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather at any one time and social distancing measures will be followed.Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bryant Pond Baptist Church in memory of Betty M. Verrill.

