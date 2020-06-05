PORTLAND — The list of public Masses with safety restrictions being celebrated daily and on Sundays at Maine churches continues to grow. The dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass continues to be in place, and the list of live-streamed Masses at Maine parishes remains in place (www.portlanddiocese.org/response-coronavirus).

Churches in the area include:

Holy Savior Parish, Rumford — Mass schedule (effective June 6), St. Athanasius & St. John Church, Rumford, Sunday, 9:30 a.m.; St. John’s Cemetery, Rumford, Saturday, 4 p.m. Outside gathering (limited to 50) and drive-in option. Parishioners who would like to attend should contact the parish office at 207-364-4556.

Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston/Holy Trinity Parish, Lisbon Falls — Mass schedule, Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; weekdays at 7 a.m., at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, Lewiston; Sunday, 9:30 a.m., in the Geiger parking lot in Lewiston (without Communion); Sunday, 10:30 a.m.; weekdays at 8:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Parish Hall in Lisbon Falls. Facial masks/coverings are required to attend. To sign up to attend a Mass, visit www.princeofpeace.me/reservation-for-masses.

St. Joseph Parish, Bridgton — Mass schedule (effective June 1), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fryeburg, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday 10:30 a.m. St. Joseph Church, Bridgton, Tuesday 8 a.m.; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Online reservations for weekend Masses will be live on signup.com the Wednesday before the weekend Masses, at 5 p.m. The links for signing up will be posted on the parish Facebook page, the cluster website, and will be sent out by email blast. To make reservations by phone, call 207-647-2334.

St. Joseph Parish, Farmington — Mass schedule (effective June 6), Sunday, 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, call the rectory at 207-778-2778.

St. Rose of Lima Parish, Jay — Mass schedule (effective June 6), Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 207-897-2173.

St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Norway — Mass schedule (effective June 1), St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Norway, Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday 8:30 a.m. Our Lady of Ransom Church in Mechanic Falls, Friday, 8 a.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Online reservations for weekend Masses will be live on signup.com the Wednesday before the weekend Masses, at 5 p.m. The links for signing up will be posted on the parish Facebook page, the cluster website, and will be sent out by email blast. To make reservations by phone, call 207-743-2606.

